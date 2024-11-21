Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the third quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

