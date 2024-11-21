Commerce Bank Acquires 30,949 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $25,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $350.15 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.46, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

