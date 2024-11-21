Commerce Bank Has $10.36 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $140.87 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

