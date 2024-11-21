Commerce Bank Has $18.08 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Commerce Bank cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 298.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 245,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,938,000 after purchasing an additional 184,171 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,919,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 72.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This represents a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.19. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.21 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

