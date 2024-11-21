Commerce Bank Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $2,309.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,036.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,709.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 112.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

