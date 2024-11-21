Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 249586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.5 %

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

