Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 10,097 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.40% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $189.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $201.27.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

