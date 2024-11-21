Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4,640.91 and last traded at C$4,613.70, with a volume of 10438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4,503.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,900.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$5,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,250.00 to C$4,550.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,500.00 to C$4,800.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,800.00.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4,365.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4,136.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $1.353 dividend. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Featured Articles

