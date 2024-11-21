Consumer Portfolio Services Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) recently held its annual meeting of shareholders on November 12, 2024. At the meeting, three proposals were presented to the shareholders for consideration. The first proposal was the election of directors, the second involved ratifying the appointment of Crowe LLP as the independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, and the third proposal was the adoption of an advisory resolution regarding the approval of executive compensation.

During the meeting, nine individuals were nominated for election to the board of directors, representing the entire board. Each of the nine nominees received significant support from the shareholders and was duly elected. The votes for each nominee were tabulated as follows:

– Charles E. Bradley, Jr.: 16,496,820 votes for, 150,890 votes withheld, and 1,470,031 broker non-votes

– Stephen H. Deckoff: 16,012,823 votes for, 634,887 votes withheld, and 1,470,031 broker non-votes

– Louis M. Grasso: 16,598,598 votes for, 49,112 votes withheld, and 1,470,031 broker non-votes

– William W. Grounds: 14,792,609 votes for, 1,855,101 votes withheld, and 1,470,031 broker non-votes

– Brian J. Rayhill: 15,204,037 votes for, 1,443,673 votes withheld, and 1,470,031 broker non-votes

– William B. Roberts: 15,198,510 votes for, 1,449,200 votes withheld, and 1,470,031 broker non-votes

– James E. Walker III: 16,030,135 votes for, 617,575 votes withheld, and 1,470,031 broker non-votes

– Gregory S. Washer: 13,559,574 votes for, 3,088,136 votes withheld, and 1,470,031 broker non-votes

– Daniel S. Wood: 15,759,638 votes for, 888,072 votes withheld, and 1,470,031 broker non-votes

Furthermore, proposals two and three regarding the appointment of independent auditors and the approval of executive compensation were both approved by the shareholders. The specific votes for each proposal were as follows:– Proposal Two: 17,961,326 votes for, 155,317 votes against, 1,098 abstentions, and 0 broker non-votes– Proposal Three: 15,390,289 votes for, 1,255,221 votes against, 2,200 abstentions, and 1,470,031 broker non-votes

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will continue to focus on its strategic initiatives and commitments following the outcome of the shareholder meeting. The Company remains dedicated to creating value for its shareholders and maintaining transparency through such corporate governance activities.

