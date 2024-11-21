Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,300 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $593.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.68. The stock has a market cap of $512.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $454.06 and a 1 year high of $603.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

