Cornerstone Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,378 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BUI opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $24.94.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.