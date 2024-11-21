Critical Review: GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE – Get Free Report) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GlyEco and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlyEco N/A N/A N/A ASP Isotopes N/A -174.89% -68.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlyEco and ASP Isotopes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlyEco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ASP Isotopes $2.30 million 221.64 -$16.29 million ($0.61) -11.72

Analyst Ratings

GlyEco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASP Isotopes.

This is a summary of current ratings for GlyEco and ASP Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlyEco 0 0 0 0 0.00 ASP Isotopes 0 0 3 0 3.00

ASP Isotopes has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 37.06%. Given ASP Isotopes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than GlyEco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of GlyEco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ASP Isotopes beats GlyEco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlyEco

GlyEco, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of coolants, additives and related performance fluids. Its products and services include additives, ethylene glycol and antifreeze. The company was founded by Janet Carnell Lorenz, John Darc Lorenz, II and Todd L. Smith on April 21, 1997 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

