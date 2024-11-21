Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $415.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cummins traded as high as $370.64 and last traded at $369.69, with a volume of 233080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.95.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after purchasing an additional 604,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after acquiring an additional 126,703 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,174,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,869,000 after buying an additional 26,977 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.34.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.08%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
