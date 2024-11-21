CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Acquires $334,186.68 in Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.76 per share, with a total value of $334,186.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,726.40. The trade was a 5.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CVR Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
CVR Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on UAN
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVR Partners
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.