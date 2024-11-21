CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Acquires $334,186.68 in Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.76 per share, with a total value of $334,186.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,667,726.40. The trade was a 5.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.93. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAN. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on UAN

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.