Cypress Capital Group Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.99. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $139.90. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

