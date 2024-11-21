Cypress Capital Group Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 66,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,873,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,213,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,302,000 after purchasing an additional 279,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MA opened at $512.54 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $404.32 and a 52 week high of $534.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $470.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Mastercard from $533.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on MA

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.