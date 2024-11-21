Cypress Capital Group Sells 635 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 27.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $88.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 984.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,422.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

