Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,931,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Danaher worth $1,093,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $232.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $215.68 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.13.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 18.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

