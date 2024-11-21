Daniel Brdar Purchases 4,500 Shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Brdar purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $26,595.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,998.66. This trade represents a 2.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ideal Power Price Performance

Ideal Power stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. Ideal Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ideal Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

