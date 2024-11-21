Daniel P. Huttenlocher Sells 1,237 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $202.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.50 and a 12-month high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 17.4% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 19,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 141.1% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,358,623 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

