Darwin Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAPR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 248.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 264,578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 85.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 370,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 170,855 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 322.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 216,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 165,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 344.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 165,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAPR opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

