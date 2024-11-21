Darwin Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

MDLZ opened at $64.42 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

