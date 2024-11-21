Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLOFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,976,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 145.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 68,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 50,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 303,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 698,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after buying an additional 30,427 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $61.42 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.