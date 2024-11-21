Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,976,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 145.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 68,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 50,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 303,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 698,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after buying an additional 30,427 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $61.42 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $51.29 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

