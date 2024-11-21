Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 413 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 128,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,544,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $325.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.23 and its 200-day moving average is $304.10. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $247.92 and a one year high of $330.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

