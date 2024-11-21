Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $176,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 234,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,972,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $478,313,000 after buying an additional 770,923 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,976,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.