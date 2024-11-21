Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $62,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

