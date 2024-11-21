Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,596,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,621,000 after buying an additional 323,613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

