Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $211.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.13. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

