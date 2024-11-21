DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 434.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $28,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 272.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,740.96. The trade was a 72.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,613 shares of company stock worth $50,858,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.