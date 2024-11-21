DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,237,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $501,425,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $399.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.72 and a 200 day moving average of $368.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.34 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

