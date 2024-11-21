Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.9% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $405.11 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.