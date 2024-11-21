Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $405.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.83. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $420.47.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

