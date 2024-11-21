Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3222 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWMY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 72,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,176. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54.

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options Income ETF (IWMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. IWMY, an actively managed ETF, uses an options selling strategy to attempt to provide capped enhanced daily income to the value of the Russell 2000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.