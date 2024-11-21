Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3222 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWMY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 72,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,176. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54.
Defiance R2000 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile
