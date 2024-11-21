Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 140,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 90,125 shares.The stock last traded at $48.19 and had previously closed at $48.05.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCBO. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 69,787 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,907,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Docebo by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Docebo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
