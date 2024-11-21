Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.990-4.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.43-2.58 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 15.7 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dolby Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,113,309.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,400.52. This represents a 25.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

