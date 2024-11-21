Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of DPM traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 183,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,697. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$7.79 and a twelve month high of C$14.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.38.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total value of C$101,635.38. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

