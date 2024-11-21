Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3 %
Insider Activity
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.86, for a total value of C$101,635.38. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.