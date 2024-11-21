Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Decreased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares in the company, valued at $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,705 shares of company stock worth $24,516,346. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $361.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $224.52 and a 1 year high of $373.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.