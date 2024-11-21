Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $712.42 and last traded at $721.81. 1,930,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,159,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $727.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $872.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $869.98. The stock has a market cap of $715.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $2,138,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

