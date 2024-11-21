Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $323.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $262.54 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 194.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

