Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $323.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $262.54 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.65.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.
About Enstar Group
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
