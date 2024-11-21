Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,504,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,293,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 21.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 902,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,826,000 after buying an additional 159,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 879,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,343 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 44.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $952.88.

Equinix Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $918.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $889.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $822.27. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $943.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

