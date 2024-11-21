European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.60 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 81.19 ($1.02), with a volume of 416109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.03).

European Assets Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 84.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £293.10 million, a PE ratio of 814.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

European Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. European Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.