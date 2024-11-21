Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Price

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $75.44.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.