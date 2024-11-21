EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,469 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYLD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

