EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

