EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 187 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 305,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

