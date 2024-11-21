EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
EVI Industries Trading Down 0.5 %
EVI Industries stock opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.40 million, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. EVI Industries has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.00.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.15 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.65%.
About EVI Industries
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
