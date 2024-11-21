Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance

EXSR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.28. Exchange Bank has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

