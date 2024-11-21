Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance
EXSR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 355. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.28. Exchange Bank has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $133.00.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
