Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Sells $1,273,930.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,579 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.