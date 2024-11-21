Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,394 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $1,603,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.30 and a 200-day moving average of $136.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $190.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

