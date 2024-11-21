Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.88.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $179.10 on Monday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $190.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,846,530. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,394 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

